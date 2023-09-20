SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo Police Officers have been called to the scene of a white sedan that has driven through the front wall of Hidalgo’s Restaurant.

The vehicle, having driven through a metal wheel stop, doesn’t appear to have made it through the interior front wall but has caused significant damage to an exterior wall by the front entrance of the restaurant.

According to officers at the scene of the Hidalgos on 14th and N Chadbourne, the elderly driver claimed to be having issues with his brakes preventing him from being able to stop.

Both the driver and his passenger, as well as staff and patrons of the restaurant, were uninjured.

At the time of publication, no citations have been given.