UPDATE: The San Angelo Police Department are saying they responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle and the westbound lanes of North U.S. Highway 67 near Howard College are closed.

(Original story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department is alerting the public that North U.S. Highway 67 near Howard College is currently closed due to a “motor vehicle accident” in the area, Wednesday evening, February 9th.

According to the Nixle alert sent by SAPD, the area will be closed for the next two hours. The public is advised to avoid the area at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will have more information as it becomes available.