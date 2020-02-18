Van Buren police officer volunteers for “daddy-daughter dance”

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — An Arkansas police officer was called to the line of duty for a rather unique reason — a Daddy-Daughter Dance on Monday evening, February 10, in Van Buren.

Central Elementary Resource Officer, who is also a Van Buren Police Corporal, Nick Harvey stepped in for the event and escorted eight-year-old Avey to the dance.

Harvey learned of the “volunteer opportunity” after his police chief reached out to the officers and said if no one had Monday night plans consider taking a young school student to a Daddy-Daughter Dance.

“These are kids who don’t have a male role model in their life and some [volunteers] were needed to serve as a ‘temporary dad’ for the event,” said Harvey.

The resource officer arrived at Avey’s home around 5 p.m. “I was greeted by her family who was outside and ready to take lots of photos.”

Harvey and Avey then headed to another classmate’s home where more photos were snapped with the limousine serving as the backdrop.

Dinner was next up and then on to the dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We spend time with her friends and other dads,” said Harvey, “…and we danced like we just didn’t care.”

Harvey admits he was familiar with the tunes that were played because he has grown daughters of his own. “One Direction, Disney songs, Taylor Swift, more Disney songs,” said Harvey.

After the dance, the group went for ice cream and then it was back to Avey’s house and the evening came to a close.

Harvey said he was blessed to be placed in this position and was at the right place at the right time to do so. “I had the absolute honor of escorting this amazing and beautiful little girl.”

As for a memorable moment of many, Harvey said while they were at the dance another girl asked Avey if I was her dad. Avey told her, “no, he’s our school resource officer.” Then Harvey said to the girl, “but tonight I’m her dad.”

On a somber note, Harvey said what he took away from this experience:

I’m a dad and my daughters are grown. If something were to happen to me, God forbid, I hope a male role model would step in for them if needed.