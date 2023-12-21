WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – With the holidays come lots of parties and family gatherings. Some are concerned about catching the flu or COVID. Making sure family and friends stay healthy during the holidays is on everyone’s wish list, but some individuals are at higher risk than others.

People over 65 years old, children under two years old, and pregnant women are at the highest risk for flu, “People with underlying medical conditions, things like asthma or heart disease, those kinds of things. And so obviously the first thing that we recommend is everybody this is not just for high risk, but everybody off to get a flu vaccine each year,” says McLennan County Public Health District Assistant Director Stephanie Alvey.

At the state level, 40 percent of Texans have received the flu vaccine this year, which is in line with the national average. Washing your hands, not eating after others or allowing children to share bottles, are small ways to stay healthy at gatherings.

“It’s really up to all of us to help protect those high-risk individuals. So, if you’re not feeling well, get tested, stay home, that kind of thing, just so that you’re not out there exposing people who are at higher risk,” says Alvey.

When it comes to ER visits for flu and COVID, Baylor Scott & White Hilcrest Medical Director Dr. Joshua Houser says numbers are about the same as in recent years. He doesn’t have any major concern regarding holiday gatherings this year.