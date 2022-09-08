UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The Uvalde Police Department is investigating a shooting that happeend downtown Thursday evening.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the Uvalde Memorial Park area, a little over a mile away from Robb Elementary school, where mass shooting took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

This comes as the community is still healing from the school shooting. Schools started back just this week after the district delayed the start of the school year so that security improvements could be made to campuses.

Texas DPS tweeted that they are “working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park.”

Two juveniles are being treated at San Antonio hospitals, Uvalde Police said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Four suspects are in custody and being questioned about the shooting.

UPD is asking that anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have any information, videos, or photos of the shooting, contact the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 830-278-9147 or private message their Facebook page. Information can also be reported anonymously through the SafeWatcher app, which will go directly to UPD.

Governor Abbott released a statement in response to the shooting: