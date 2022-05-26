UVALDE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Uvalde Police Department is addressing the public as more questions are surfacing on reports of their actions from the Ross Elementary School mass shooting on Tuesday.

Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez shared the following statement on social media Thursday afternoon:

“My department and I will never be able to express in words the deepest sympathy and condolences to the individual families and the entire community of Uvalde. We extend our most sincere gratitude for the enormous outpour of support from all Law Enforcement Agencies, our community members and the nation. I want to thank all the personnel of my department for their dedicated and tireless efforts to continue to provide service to our community during this difficult time as we all are suffering as members of the community, that is the family of Uvalde.

“It is important for our community to know that our Officers responded within minutes alongside Uvalde CISD Officers. Responding UPD Officers sustained gun-shot wounds from the suspect. Our entire department is thankful that the officers did not sustain any life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation that is led by the Texas Rangers. I understand questions are surfacing regarding the details of what occurred. I know answers will not come fast enough during this trying time, but rest assured that with the completion of the full investigation, I will be able to answer all the questions that we can. I know words will never ease the pain that we are all suffering, but I hope you will join me in taking some solace in knowing that the pain comes from the fact that we all have such deep love for all the victims who have been taken from us, those who are recovering, and those who only time and love will continue to heal. As the close-knit community that we are, I know we will come together and help each other heal as the family that is #UvaldeStrong.”

In a press conference on Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott laid out a timeline of events which led to the shooting – which took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.