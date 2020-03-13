UT president Greg Fenves announced his wife has tested positive for the coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a letter sent out to the University of Texas community, UT President Greg Fenves announced that his wife has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Carmel Fenves (KXAN Photo)

Fenves said in his letter that UT administration decided to cancel classes Friday morning because the first case of the coronavirus was found in the UT community. He goes on to say that the person in question was his wife Carmel Fenves. He also said another member of his family is presumed to have the virus as well.

Fenves wrote that the three of them have been tested and are in quarantine. He also said he and his wife have compiled a list of people they might have come in contact with in recent days. UT Health Austin nurses will be contacting these people for screening.

According to the letter, Fenves and his wife traveled to New York City for a series of events with alumni and students. When they returned Carmel began displaying flu-like symptoms. She tested negative for the flu but tested positive for COVID-19. They received the news after the announcement of two other separate cases of COVID-19 in Travis County.

“Under normal circumstances, I would not describe the details of an individual’s illness. However, given the widespread impact of COVID-19, Carmel and I wanted to share this information with you so members of our community can take proper precautions,” wrote Fenves in his letter. “We had been anticipating that someone in Austin or at UT would test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days or weeks and, as you know, we will be making modifications for the rest of the semester. I will be updating you on the changes that we will continue to make. I also suggest you check our website frequently to stay informed.”

Fenves encouraged anyone who has come in contact with him or his wife in recent days to self quarantine.

Read the full letter from president Fenves on the UT website here.