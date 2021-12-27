SAN ANGELO, Texas – The U.S. Geological Survey recorded one of the largest earthquakes ever in the Permian Basin Monday evening.

The earthquake hit just before 8:00 p.m. Monday evening and was recorded as a 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale at a depth of 4.8 miles.

Martin County Earthquake

Courtesy: Google. U.S. Geological Survey

The epicenter of the earthquake was pinpointed at 11 miles north of Stanton, a town in Martin County with less than three-thousand people.

The earthquake could be felt as far away as Midland, Big Spring and Lamesa.

Courtesy: U.S. Geological Survey