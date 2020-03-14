USDA grants TDA authority to allow schools closed due to Coronavirus to provide meals

Texas schools can request waiver from TDA to provide meals individually if closed

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced his agency has been granted flexibility from the federal school meal program to allow Texas schools to continue to provide meals to students even if temporarily closed due to coronavirus. The federal waiver would allow the Texas Department of Agriculture authority to grant schools the freedom — on a case by case basis — to provide meals on a non-congregant, or individual, basis while the school is closed. This is intended to curb the spread of coronavirus through social distancing while ensuring children continue to have access to school meals.

“Whether its Hurricane Harvey or coronavirus, if a school decides to shutdown, they need the flexibility to keep serving students the best way they see fit,” said Miller. “We’re here to support our schools so they can serve their students the best way they see fit. It’s all about common sense and local control.”

This waiver applies to schools that operate U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) child nutrition programs through the Texas Department of Agriculture, including the National School Lunch Program, and decide to close temporarily due to the coronavirus. Meals served by closed schools starting March 14 are eligible for federal reimbursement

Under this authority, any school wishing to provide meals after closure must apply through TDA to serve meals.

From natural disasters, like hurricanes, to unexpected situations like coronavirus, the Texas Department of Agriculture continuously monitors potential program disruptions in Texas and prepares for emergency situations.

TDA is working closely with federal partners to provide program flexibilities from USDA that would allow schools to more easily and safely offer meals to students during a potential closure. These flexibilities support schools and childcare centers who elect to continue meal service.

Like many others, TDA encourages all program operators to share good hygiene practices and actively engage in contingency planning to respond appropriately to any disruption in operations.

