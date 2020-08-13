US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

by: ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, officials announced Thursday.

Officials described it as the largest-ever seizure of digital currency funds related to terrorism.

The department said it has seized millions of dollars, more than 300 cryptocurrency accounts and four websites. Officials saidthe accounts were being used to raise money for the groups’ operations.

The seizure also involved the military wing of Hamas.

