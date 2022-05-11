(The Hill) – A judge on Wednesday released former President Trump from being held in contempt on the condition that he pay a $110,000 fine to the New York attorney general’s office for failing to comply with a subpoena for his business records.

During a hearing, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said that halting his contempt ruling would also be contingent on Trump’s lawyers submitting more information to the court about their efforts to comply with his order earlier this year that the former president comply with the subpoena, according to the attorney general’s office.

The judge gave Trump until May 20 to comply with the conditions.

Engoron last month found Trump in contempt for failing to turn over requested documents and ordered him to pay $10,000 a day until he complied.

This is a developing story and will be updated.