Hegar, West vie for U.S. Senate nomination in Democratic primary runoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democratic voters will decide Tuesday if they plan to send military veteran M.J. Hegar or Texas state Sen. Royce West to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the general election in November.

The race between M.J. Hegar and Royce West came to a runoff election after neither garnered more than 50% of the vote in the primary to clinch the spot. Hegar received 417,160 votes or 22.31% of the vote while West received 14.66% of the vote or 174,074 votes.

The incumbent, Cornyn, received 76.04% of the vote in the Republican primary, or 1,470,669 votes, securing his party’s nomination.

Democratic primary runoff election results will be updated below:

West and Hegar participated in their only face-to-face meeting June 6 when they debated in the KXAN studios in Austin. Topics included protests and police brutality and protests, decriminalization of marijuana, coronavirus response and fracking.