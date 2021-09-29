Government Shutdowns: Could the 2022 Fiscal Year be next?

Over the history of the U.S. Government, the government has faced 20 gaps in funding since 1976, of those 10 have resulted in partial or complete shutdowns of the U.S. government according to the History, Art & Archives of the United States House of Representatives.

With Democrats and Republicans debating over the next government funding bill and possible increase to the U.S. National Debt Limit, the next government shutdown could begin on October 1st 2021, if a deal hasn’t been reached.

Will this happen? A look back in time may reveal the answer.

How does the U.S. Government get funded?

According to the archives, spending bills must pass through both chambers of Congress (House and Senate) and be signed by the President to become law. These bills are conducted by Congress annually and are set to go into effect at beginning the beginning of the new fiscal year, October 1st.

What happens if Congress doesn’t pass a spending bill to fund the government?

If regular appropriation bills are not passed, Congress does have the option to pass a continuing resolution, a temporary stop-gap measure, to give members of Congress more time to pass an appropriation bill. If the continuation resolution expires without Congress appropriating new funds, parts of the federal government can experience a lapse in funding, leading to a shutdown.

How many times has the government shut down?

According to the archives, the U.S. government experienced 20 gaps in funding since the 1977 fiscal year (September 30, 1976). Of those, 10 have resulted in government shutdowns, the first reported in the 1983 fiscal year and the latest in the fiscal year of 2019.

Below is a list of all 20 funding gaps, including the 10 that resulted in government shutdowns, and the resolutions that restored funding:

How could the 2022 Fiscal Year have the next U.S. Government Shutdown?

On Monday, Senate Republicans blocked a bill to fund the government at current levels and suspend the debt ceiling. Republicans and Democrats are at odds over a plan to raise the debt ceiling, with Republicans saying they will not support a funding bill that includes the proposed increase.

Without a funding bill, the U.S. Government will shut down starting midnight on Thursday. If Congress is unable to raise the federal debt ceiling, the U.S. is on track to default on the national debt, for the first time in the nation’s history, according to The Hill.

What would happen if the U.S. defaults on the national debt?

According to CBS News, if the U.S. government cannot pay its bills, millions of Americans would be affected. Social Security payments would not go out; U.S. troops and federal civilian employees would not be paid. Veterans could see compensation or pension payments lapse. And millions of Americans on food assistance would see benefits stop.

CBS News also states financial services firm Moody’s Analytics stated a default would be a “catastrophic blow” to the economic recovery. Its analysis showed if lawmakers remained at odds after the debt ceiling was breached, nearly 6 million jobs would be lost, the unemployment rate would climb back up to nearly 9% and stock prices would be cut by almost a third, wiping out $15 trillion in household wealth.

Will the U.S. Government shutdown happen?

Congress has until midnight on Thursday, September 30th to pass a spending bill to avoid the government shutdown.