Gov. Abbott to hold meet-and-greet in the RGV

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Gregg Abbott speaking to the press following his tour of the Southern border wall on June 30, 2021. Abbott announced that Texas had begun building its state border barrier days before. Credit: Sal Castro, ValleyCentral

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday for a meet-and-greet.

The event will be with supporters of the governor as he is up for re-election in 2022.

Abbott visited the Rio Grande Valley the previous week to deliver tamales to law enforcement and military members working at the border as part of Operation Lone Star.

On Monday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced a partnership between the General Land Office (GLO) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will allow the construction of a border wall along a GLO-owned farm tract in Starr County.

This is part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency declaration to complete the Texas border wall in a response to the migrant crossings at the border.

Earlier this month, Texas Governor Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke also visited the Rio Grande Valley shortly after announcing he would be joing the race.

“The border is very important to me and it’s no accident that I started the campaign on the border in my hometown of El Paso, that I was in Laredo, Texas, last night and I’m here with you today,” O’Rourke said in response to a question from Border Report.

Also mentioning there are other visits planed in the area.

Abbott’s meet-and-greet is set to begin at 3:40 p.m., per a press release.