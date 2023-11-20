SAN ANGELO, TX. — After missing out on the NCAA Tournament a year ago, the Angelo State volleyball team will be making its 15th appearance in the Tournament, announced Monday night during the selection show.

The Belles, who finished the season 23-7 overall, will be taking on Regis, the champions of the RMAC next Thursday, November 30th in Canyon as top-seed West Texas A&M will be hosting the regional.

“So this is my first time being in the NCAA Tournament so I’m very excited and I think everyone else is excited to stay in the gym and be able to compete some more this season,” said senior outside hitter Hannah Kinnison.

The last time these two met, Angelo State topped the Rangers in a five-set thriller back in 2021, to push head coach Chuck Waddington’s record against Regis to 3-0 all-time.

“There are 8 teams in our region, 64 teams left in the country and everyone else is at home. We only won 11 matches last year, and we had a 12-match improvement on that and we won 23 matches this year so it is a credit to them, they worked their tails off in the spring and they wanted this and they missed out on something cool last year and they are not taking that for granted this year,” said Waddington.