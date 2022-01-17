SAN ANGELO, Texas – US National Parks are waiving entrance fees for five days in 2022.

Monday, January 17: Martin Luther King Jr. Day



Saturday, April 16: First day of National Park Week



Thursday, August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act



Saturday, September 24: National Public Lands Day



Friday, November 11: Veterans Day



There are 423 parks available for free entrance. Of those, 108 parks normally charge an entrance fee. The National Park Service website explains, “The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.”

Also on the site, “The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) allows the NPS to collect and retain revenue and requires that fee revenue be used to enhance the visitor experience. At least 80 percent of the money stays in the park where it is collected, and the other 20 percent is used to benefit parks that do not collect fees.”

For more information on free park days, visit: https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm