SAN ANGELO, Texas – US National Parks are waiving entrance fees for five days in 2022.
- Monday, January 17: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Saturday, April 16: First day of National Park Week
- Thursday, August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- Saturday, September 24: National Public Lands Day
- Friday, November 11: Veterans Day
There are 423 parks available for free entrance. Of those, 108 parks normally charge an entrance fee. The National Park Service website explains, “The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.”
Also on the site, “The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) allows the NPS to collect and retain revenue and requires that fee revenue be used to enhance the visitor experience. At least 80 percent of the money stays in the park where it is collected, and the other 20 percent is used to benefit parks that do not collect fees.”
Revenue from park fees goes to:
- Repair, maintenance, and facility enhancement
- Habitat restoration
- Law enforcement related to public use and recreation
- Direct operating or capital costs for entrance station and campground staff
- emergency medical services
For more information on free park days, visit: https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm