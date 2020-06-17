Update to Shannon COVID Testing Location and Hours

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning Thursday, June 18, the Shannon Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site will move to 110 E. Twohig St. The new location is just around the corner and within the same block as the original downtown location. It will offer expanded space for vehicles and expanded hours – operating 7 days a week from 9 am to 5 pm. If you have questions about COVID-19 symptoms or testing, you can contact the Shannon COVID hotline at 844-6-SHANNON (844-674-2666) or view updated information at shannonhealth.com/covid19.

Courtesy: Shannon Medical Center

