MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shawn Adkins has been officially released from the Mitchell County Jail two years after he was arrested for the murder of Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s told KTAB and KRBC Adkins was released from the Mitchell County Jail after their office received a motion to release from the District Attorney.

Sheriff’s Office officials had no further comment and said additional information would have to come from the DA. KTAB and KRBC have reached out and are currently waiting for a call back.

Family members are saying Murder and Tampering with Evidence charges filed against Adkins have been dropped.

Monday, Hailey’s mother Billie and her father Clint Dunn released statements on their respective social media pages, both saying they were contacted by prosecutors and told they would be seeking to dismiss the cases against Adkins.

On the Hope for Hailey Dunn Facebook page, Billie said, “prosecutors are going to ask the judge to dismiss the case, against Shawn, in my daughter’s murder. No trial in Sept… The case will be given to a cold case division &we will go through all of this again.”

The Who Killed Hailey Dunn Facebook page, ran by Clint Dunn and private investigator Erica Morse, also confirmed the news, saying, “the only thing we are being told is that the FBI highly recommend to the prosecutors to drop the case. We have a thousand questions just as you do.”

In a phone call, Morse said they were told Adkins could be released from the Mitchell County Jail anytime between now and July 7, when a pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place.

She said they believe too many jurisdictions were involved in the investigation and that mistakes were made when the case transferred counties.

Hailey was last seen leaving her home in December 2010 and was missing for years before her remains were found in a rural part of Scurry County near Lake JB Thomas in 2013.

Investigators pursued Adkins, who was then the live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie, as a person of interest throughout the entire investigation but lacked evidence to make an arrest until mid-2021.

The break in the case that finally led to Adkins’ incarceration has not been made public but court documents did reveal he’s accused of killing Hailey by striking her in the head with a blunt object.

A Mitchell County Grand Jury indicted Adkins for Murder and Tampering with Evidence in December 2021.

