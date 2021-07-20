Update on Southwest Boulevard Street Project

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Reconstruction work will begin Thursday, July 22, at the Southwest and Southland intersection.

Traffic on Southwest will be moved to the northbound lanes and traffic on Southland will be moved to either east or westbound lanes.

The estimated completion time for each quadrant is three weeks, pending any potential weather delays.

The intersection will be fully reconstructed using concrete pavement.

The contractor on the Southwest Boulevard project is Reece Albert Inc.

