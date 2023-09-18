SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has asked residents to avoid the intersection of north Van Buren and Greenwood Street while they contain a gas leak in the area – here’s what we know.

According to staff on the scene, local law enforcement, firefighters and staff from Atmos Energy are at the scene addressing the gas leak which has since been ‘cinched’ off.

According to a worker on-site, another group had been working to run fiber lines in the area but drilled through a pipe causing the gas leak. It is estimated to take an hour to an hour and a half from the time of publication to fully address the damage.