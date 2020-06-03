Update: ‘All clear’ given after explosion at gas plant in Snyder

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) says Kinder Morgan has given the “all clear” after an explosion at the gas plant Tuesday evening.

The Snyder Police Department (SPD) was asking residents near the Kinder Morgan Gas Plant to evacuate as crews were responding to an explosion at the plant before things were reportedly brought under control.

According to a social media post by SVFD, crews responded to the explosion shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kinder Morgan Gas Plant at 718 N, FM 1611 in Snyder.

Residents were also asked to avoid the area as several roads near the scene were to be shut down as crews worked to determine what happened.

The City of Snyder Emergency Management says “a flare ‘burped’ sending liquid to the flare,” but other safety systems kicked in to shut the plant down and avoid further damage.

SVFD says they do not believe anyone was injured.

*Video courtesy of Melisa Nelson