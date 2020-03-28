Update: 404 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, according to ADH

Update: (Saturday, March 28, 1:42 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 404 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 23 people have recovered, but five people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

Update (Friday, March 27, 12:54 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 381 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 19 people have recovered, but three people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (88), Cleburne (46), Faulkner (27), Benton (23) and Jefferson (23) counties.

According to ADH, 1,926 people have tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 1,545 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Friday, March 27, 8:44 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 351 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 19 people have recovered, but three people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (83), Cleburne (46), Faulkner (24), Benton (23) and Jefferson (23) counties.

According to ADH, 1,884 people have tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 1,533 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Thursday, March 26, 5:05 p.m.):

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 349 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 335 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to ADH, 13 have recovered, but two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (83), Cleburne (47), Faulkner (24) and Jefferson (23) counties.

According to ADH, 1,839 people have been tested in the state, with 1,504 of those being negative.

Update (Thursday, March 26, 8:25 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 310 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 12 people have recovered. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (79), Cleburne (40), Faulkner (23) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 1,814 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,504 of those tests being negative.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 308 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 12 people have recovered. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (79), Cleburne (40), Faulkner (23) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 1,777 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,469 of those tests being negative.

Update (March 25, 4:43 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 301 positive cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to an update on the Arkansas Department of Health website around 4:43 p.m., 12 people have recovered from the virus. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (79), Cleburne (41), Faulkner (23) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to ADH, 1,752 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,451 tests coming back negative.

Update (March 25, 12:30 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 280 positive cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the update to the website Wednesday afternoon, 11 people had recovered from the virus. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (78), Cleburne (40), Faulkner (23), and Jefferson (22) counties.

As far as testing, 1,717 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,437 of those tests coming back negative.

Update (March 25, 9:03 a.m.)–

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose to 236, according to an update Wednesday morning from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, 10 people had recovered and two died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (65), Cleburne (35) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to the website, 1,286 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,050 returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: Tuesday, March 24 – 7:45 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 232 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, according to ADH as of Tuesday evening.

Update (Tuesday, March 24- 12:59 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), there are 218 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to the ADH website on 12:59 p.m. Tuesday, 1,165 people have been tested in the state, with 947 of those tests being negative.

ADH reports seven people have recovered, but have not reported a death in the state.

The Faulkner County Coroner’s Office says a 91-year-old man died at Conway Regional Medical Center Tuesday morning.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (64), Cleburne (32), and Jefferson (21) counties.

Update (Tuesday, March 24- 8:35 a.m.) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 206 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Tuesday, March 24 at 8:35 a.m., according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the Department of Health, seven people have met the recovery requirements.

There have been no deaths related to the virus in Arkansas, according to ADH.

The total of people tested in Arkansas is 1,153, with 947 tests having a negative result.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (63), Cleburne (28), and Jefferson (21) counties.

UPDATE:



LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 201 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 197 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH. While the website does say “0 recoveries”, according to Dr. Smith, the secretary of ADH stated that five people have recovered from the virus.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (61), Cleburne (27) and Jefferson (21).

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 174 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH.

According to the website, no one has recovered from the virus in Arkansas yet.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 1,080 people have been tested in Arkansas. Of those tested, 906 came back negative.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (58), Cleburne (25) and Jefferson (20) counties.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 168 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, as of 9:43 a.m. Monday, 81 of the positive test results came from the Arkansas Department of Health Lab, and 84 came from commercial labs.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH.

According to the website, no one has recovered from the virus in Arkansas yet.

In total, 959 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Arkansas, with 791 of the tests having negative results.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (54), Cleburne (25) and Jefferson (20) counties.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the number of cases in Arkansas as of 12:45 p.m. March 22.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 165.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the number of cases in Arkansas as of 12:47 p.m.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 118.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 118.

