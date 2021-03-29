UPDATE: 14-year-old North Texas girl found safe, man believed to be involved in abduction arrested

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reported just before 5:30 p.m. Monday that the 14-year-old North Texas girl last seen on March 24 is now safe.

Lexus Gray was found with the suspect believed to be involved in her abduction, Justin Shaun Gray, who was arrested Monday in Mineral Wells, Texas, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s about an hour west of Fort Worth.

An AMBER Alert, which hasn’t been canceled yet, was issued Monday, because authorities believed Lexus was in “grave or immediate danger.” She and Justin were last seen in Point, Texas, which is on U.S. Highway 69 about 64 miles east of Dallas.

Justin, the suspect, was described by law enforcement as:

White man

40 years old

6’1″

Black hair

Hazel eyes

Scar on his chin and left arms

Tattoos on abdomen, chest, left arm, right hand, left wrist, left foreman and under right arm

If anyone knows anything about the case, you can call the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 473-3181.