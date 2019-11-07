Upcoming Sunset Mall events

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sunset Mall in partnership with Alejandro Fine Art is holding an event called “The Art of Shopping” Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Artists, vendors, and some retailers will be offering their goods for discounted prices at this one-day only event. Other artists will also be conducting live painting sessions for viewers to see the process from start to finish.

Shoppers will have the chance to win a $100 gift card and will have a chance to vote for their favorite artist. The winning artist’s work will be featured in the mall in 2020.

Participating retailers include:

Barbed Wire & Roses

Brady Bunch Boutique

It’s the Cowgirl Way

The Crazy Feather

Katz

Pretty in Pink

War Dogs Gaming

Participating artists include:

Alejandro Castanon

Ryan Dalgliesh

Christina Jackson

Marsalis Mahome

Shawn Murray

Ashley Perales

Stepheny Perez Rose Sanchez

Bailey Upton

Wendy Woodring

Maynard Zamora

Modeling Classes

Holiday Fashion Show modeling classes will begin Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the Sunset Mall Community Room by Conn’s.

Registration is $30 and classes are open to girls and boys ages five and up. There is an early registration discount for forms received before November 8, 2019. That fee will be $25.

The Holiday Fashion Show is Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 pm.

Class Schedule:

Tuesday, November 12, 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, November 19, 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, December 3, 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 7 – Run-Thru Begins at 10 a.m.

Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m. – Holiday Fashion Show

According to event organizers, Holiday Fashion Show participants will learn modeling techniques. The modeling instructor Ami MizellFlint who modeled for several years and has experience with Barbizon Modeling School and Agency. Her experience includes runway modeling; promotional modeling, pageants and fashion show choreography.

For more information or to register, contact Ami Mizell-Flint at (325) 374-8940.