Upcoming Sunset Mall events

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sunset Mall in partnership with Alejandro Fine Art is holding an event called “The Art of Shopping” Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Artists, vendors, and some retailers will be offering their goods for discounted prices at this one-day only event. Other artists will also be conducting live painting sessions for viewers to see the process from start to finish.
Shoppers will have the chance to win a $100 gift card and will have a chance to vote for their favorite artist. The winning artist’s work will be featured in the mall in 2020.
Participating retailers include:
- Barbed Wire & Roses
- Brady Bunch Boutique
- It’s the Cowgirl Way
- The Crazy Feather
- Katz
- Pretty in Pink
- War Dogs Gaming
Participating artists include:
- Alejandro Castanon
- Ryan Dalgliesh
- Christina Jackson
- Marsalis Mahome
- Shawn Murray
- Ashley Perales
- Stepheny Perez Rose Sanchez
- Bailey Upton
- Wendy Woodring
- Maynard Zamora
Modeling Classes
Holiday Fashion Show modeling classes will begin Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the Sunset Mall Community Room by Conn’s.
Registration is $30 and classes are open to girls and boys ages five and up. There is an early registration discount for forms received before November 8, 2019. That fee will be $25.
The Holiday Fashion Show is Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 pm.
Class Schedule:
- Tuesday, November 12, 6 pm – 7:30 pm
- Tuesday, November 19, 6 pm – 7:30 pm
- Tuesday, December 3, 6 pm – 7:30 pm
- Saturday, December 7 – Run-Thru Begins at 10 a.m.
- Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m. – Holiday Fashion Show
According to event organizers, Holiday Fashion Show participants will learn modeling techniques. The modeling instructor Ami MizellFlint who modeled for several years and has experience with Barbizon Modeling School and Agency. Her experience includes runway modeling; promotional modeling, pageants and fashion show choreography.
For more information or to register, contact Ami Mizell-Flint at (325) 374-8940.