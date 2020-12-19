Upcoming holidays to impact trash pickup and city office hours

SAN ANGELO, Texas (12/19/20) – According to a press release from the City of San Angelo, city offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. There will be no trash pickup and the landfill will be closed on Christmas Day. Below is a list of all the scheduled closures and updates by the City of San Angelo.

Trash Service

Garbage collection will be delayed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Friday’s routes will be serviced on Saturday.

There will be no interruption of trash service on New Year’s Day.

COVID-19 reporting

During Dec. 24-27 there will be no set time for when the daily COVID-19 numbers will be reported. Below is the information that will still be reported during this time period.

– Total cumulative positive cases – New daily positive total – Active cases – Currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – COVID-19 related deaths

Friday’s full report, which includes the seven-day positivity rate, will be reported on Monday, Dec. 28.

City office closures

Among the City operations that will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1:

– Animal Shelter

– City Hall and the Community Development building

– City Hall Annex

– Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

– Municipal Court

– Nature Center (open Dec. 26 and Jan. 2)

– Parks and Recreation offices

– San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

– Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

– Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will be closed Dec. 23-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 and Monday, Jan. 4.

Fort Concho

Fort Concho and its visitors center, 630 S. Oakes St., will also be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. It will otherwise be open for self-guided tours during its normal hours. For more information, visit fortconcho.com.





