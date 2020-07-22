Upcoming events, free family-friendly field trips, tax-free weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – There are several events coming up where social distancing will be practiced and organizations are following mask mandates.

-The Habitat for Humanity Re-Store is being held on July 25, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Masks are mandatory according to Habitat for Humanity officials. The Re-Store is located at 401 North Chadbourne Street.

-In July and August, Heritage Park is providing free family field trips. Families can learn about the Concho Valley and the history of ranching in the area. Families can make appointments for these trips by calling Candis Hicks at 325-763-7387. The tours are available in the morning hours Monday through Saturday. Families must make an appointment. Social distancing will be practiced according to Hicks.

-Fort Concho is hosting the 154th anniversary event to commemorate the creation of the Buffalo Soldier Infantry and Cavalry units. This event is on Tuesday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m. There will be a ceremony on the fort’s Parade Grounds. Officials are asking the public to practice social distancing and wear face masks. The public can view the ceremony from the Visitors Center at 630 S. Oakes Street. If you would like more information, you can contact Fort Concho at (325) 481-2646 or visit fortconcho.com.

-The Life Church in San Angelo hosts weekly food donation events called Farmers-to-Families. The next event is from 3 to 5 p.m. on July 25.

-The Concho Valley Farmers Market is held each Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. until noon or, until vendors sell out of their items. The Farmers Market is located across from Fort Concho.

-The 2020 Tax Free weekend is August 7 through August 9. Sunset Mall is observing all mask mandates.

