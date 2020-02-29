Unknown chemical substance released in San Angelo DPS office

San Angelo – Today at around 1:30 PM, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Special Agents were conducting an interview at the San Angelo DPS Office. During the interview, the interviewee gave agents an unknown object that was emitting an unknown odor.

Because of the unknown nature and odor of the chemical, the CID Special Agents sealed and secured the substance in its location according to protocol. The San Angelo Fire Department (SAFD) was contacted.

Upon arrival at the DPS Office, the fire department determined that an evacuation of the building was a necessary precaution.

In order to safely remove the substance, the SAFD requested the help of the Goodfellow Air Force Hazmat Team. The Goodfellow Air Force team and the SAFD are still on scene assessing for contaminates.

We will bring you updates on this story as details become available.