University of Texas fall classes will be held in person for majority of semester

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas students will be returning to campus in person for most of their fall courses, the school announced on Wednesday.

In a letter to the community, UT President Greg Fenves explained that the fall semester will begin as planned on August 26 and run through Thanksgiving. Students will not return to campus after — and will instead participate in remote reading days and final exams.

Fenves writes:

“With COVID-19 still expected to be active this fall, we hope to avoid the possibility of students becoming infected during the Thanksgiving break and then spreading the virus to classmates upon their return after Thanksgiving.”

Fenves says UT is still developing syllabi adjustments, residence hall living and other campus functions.

Additionally, the school will not be holding fall commencement ceremonies, saying that while it is another “difficult but critical decision,” there will only be the previously announced in-person, university-wide commencement for the Class of 2020 (and those whose commencements were canceled due to the pandemic) at some point in 2021.

UT’s university-wide virtual commencement will be held Saturday.

On March 11, UT announced it would extend its Spring Break to help ensure safety of students and staff amid the coronavirus outbreak. The school later decided that starting March 30, all remaining spring classes would be moved online.

On Tuesday, the school announced it’s considering furloughs and permanent layoffs to deal with ‘uncertainty’ around its financial outlook.