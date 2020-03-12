University of Texas, Baylor will extend Spring Break over COVID-19 concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the University of Texas at Austin announced that it would extend its Spring Break one week in response to the spread of COVID-19.

According to UT, classes will resume on March 30 and students should plan on returning before that date.

During the extra Spring Break week, the University will remain open as faculty and staff make preparations.

The school says it will increase “social distancing” on campus. This includes shifting many lectures online, reconfiguring spaces where students must meet face-to-face, and reducing unnecessary contact in general.

President Greg Fenves said in the announcement:

“I know this is not the spring break we had expected. Typically, March is a special month, when tens of thousands flock to Austin for South by Southwest and students and community members spend time resting and enjoying new experiences around the nation and the world. I am aware that many of you have had to change your plans, and I appreciate the resiliency you have shown throughout these difficult weeks. We must all come together as a community to make the semester as productive as possible.”

UT community members can visit the school’s Guidance Related to the Coronavirus Disease webpage for the latest updates and announcements. Students, faculty, families and community members can also submit their own suggestions and questions for UT related to COVID-19 here.

Meanwhile, Baylor University announced that out of caution of coronavirus it would extend its Spring Break one week and classes will also be taught online for one week after.

Baylor says that Spring Break will be held through March 20 and that classes will be taught online afterwards, from March 23 to April 3.

The school says the move is “for the safety and wellbeing of its students,” but that there are currently no reported cases of COVID-19 on campus, in the city of Waco, within McLeannan County or the surrounding area.

The Spring Break extension applies to all University-related campuses and locations, however, residence halls and designated dining facilities will be open, depending on demand.

In its announcement, the school finishes saying, in part:

“This is a challenging time, but the health and safety of our campus community remains our central focus at Baylor University.”

For information and the latest updates, the Baylor community can visit the school’s Coronavirus (COVID-10) Information page.

In Georgetown, Southwestern University also announced it will extend its Spring Break by two days, with Spring Break beginning March 16 and continue through March 24. The break will only apply to students.

In its announcement, Southwestern says, “The University’s leadership team made a decision to continue campus operations and university-sponsored domestic travel for students, faculty, and staff, for the time being. The University will immediately communicate any changes to this decision.”

Other Texas universities announce changes

University of Texas at San Antonio

UTSA announced on Tuesday, Spring Break would also be extended one week and resume on March 23. All classes that week will also be conducted online.

In its announcement, the school said: “I understand that these changes will be disruptive, but we believe that the potential consequences of not taking immediate action far outweigh these temporary inconveniences.”

Roadrunners can visit UTSA’s Coronavirus Update page here.