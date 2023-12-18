Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Students at University High School in Waco are preparing to help others in emergency events.

They did a mock disaster simulation this afternoon for their certification as emergency response team members.

The simulation involved a parking lot accident where mannequins and live subjects were possibly injured.

The students had to scan the area, perform emergency treatments, and decide who needed medical priority when EMS arrived.

Malcom Benett is a junior at University High School participating in the disaster response class exercise.

Malcom came in to the class not knowing what to expect.

Now he wants to work in the EMS field.

“This is only the first semester and I’ve learned a lot about everyday life and survival of small things, such as choking, so its just beneficial to anything because anything can happen at anytime,” said Benett.

The students also learn how to do search and rescues, provide emergency treatment, and assist in tornadoes, hurricanes, and wildfires.

Jefferson Gunn teaches the class and says these are vital skills to learn.

“It gives them a good foundation for just general skills to handle any disaster related emergency, and the class also gives them preparedness for their own house. They’re taught to protect themselves first, their neighbor second, and then the world after that,” said Gunn.

The students must pass a formal test at the end of the course before being certified.