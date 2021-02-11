United Way of the Concho Valley to open water distribution site and deliver water

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — United Way of the Concho Valley will open a water distribution site at PaulAnn Church, according to a statement released by the organization today, Thursday, February 11, 2021. Water will be available at PaulAnn Church, located at 2531 Smith Boulevard, starting at 1:00 PM today until supplies run out.

United Way of the Concho Valley will also continue delivering water to residents who are home bound through the end of the week. Water delivery arrangements can be made by calling 325-949-3716.

Water delivery and distribution by United Way of the Concho Valley is sponsored in part by H-E-B, United Market Street, Superior Health Plans, and Community Volunteers.

“The United Way of the Concho Valley’s creed is to LIVE UNITED. Our community is doing just that—coming together to do what they can to help their neighbors. We have volunteers who have been delivering water for the last 2 days and continue to ask to help with more. Our Community is such a great place to live and it truly shows during this water crisis,” says Ashley Ammons, President/CEO-United Way of the Concho Valley.