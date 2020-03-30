United Way of the Concho Valley partners with San Angelo Area Foundation

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The United Way of the Concho Valley Board of Directors and Community Impact Council are proud to announce a contribution of $25,000 to the San Angelo Area Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

Last week, The San Angelo Area Foundation announced the creation of the COVID-19 Community Response Fund with their Board of Directors authorizing a dollar for dollar match up to $200,000. “The United Way strongly believes that it’s going to take the entire community, putting our resources together, to help Concho Valley non-profits continue to serve individuals impacted by COVID-19. By partnering with the San Angelo Area Foundation, we are able to maximize our dollars with matching funds,” states John Austin Stokes, United Way Board President.

“We don’t know what the coming days, weeks, or months are going to look like, but we know there will be an unprecedented amount of needs in the Concho Valley. The United Way is proud to partner with the San Angelo Area Foundation so our community has one portal to donate funds and request emergency grant funding to continue to serve those in need,” states Ashley Ammons, President/CEO- United Way of the Concho Valley.

Donations to this fund will be used to provide financial support for Concho Valley non-profits that will work with individuals, families, and the community who may be most affected by this pandemic. Please visit www.saafound.org to donate or to apply for emergency grant funding.

The United Way encourages individuals seeking any type of assistance (rent, utility, food pantries, senior shopping hours, etc) to call 2-1-1, fill out the 2-1-1 Agency Referral Form at http://www.cvcog.org/cvcog/index.php or to visit www.liveunitedconchovalley.org for available resources in our community. Resource information is constantly being updated.

