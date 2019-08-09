Uniform donations allow TLCA to give families free school uniforms

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA Elementary in San Angelo recently received donations for school uniforms.

The donations came from students’ parents and will allow the school to give FREE uniforms to any of their elementary students that need them. Those interested can go by the school office from now until the first day of classes, which is August 13. The donated uniforms will also be available to any students that need them throughout the school year.

“We know that there is an expense that comes with back-to-schol uniforms and school supplies. I know it helps to reduce that cost and every penny saved is one that you can use for something else,” said Jenna Jones, Marketing & Public Relations Manager for TLCA Schools.

In addition to the uniforms, TLCA also received backpacks filled with school supplies for students who needed them. These were donated by The Life Church and handed out during “Meet the Teacher Night” Thursday evening.