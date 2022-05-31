(KLST/KSAN)– Uliana and her husband had a hard time escaping the war in Ukraine due to their spinal cord injuries. She said it was difficult for them to flee because of their wheelchairs.

So when they finally escaped Bucha, a small city outside of Kyiv, they were relieved, but couldn’t could not help but think of everyone else in their position.

“After the war started, my husband and I decided that we needed to do something,” Uliana said. “My husband established a coordination center where we can help people who have spinal cord injuries and are using wheelchairs.”

The organization is called ‘Group for Active Rehabilitation’. The group helps others in wheelchairs get the resources they need as the war continues.

So, while we were occupied by the Russian soldiers, our colleagues would continue to work,” she said. “We are in big need of this catheters and we are working with a lot of other organizations and its still growing.”

Since the war started, the organization has helped more than 1400 people in wheelchairs. Right now the group is transferring from Kyiv to Lviv because it’s safer.

“We also have leaders that work from outside of the boarder,” she said. “And, right now, we are working on a strategy to help people more. One direction of our job is to provide consultations to people that have sustained injuries. We are working with them in the hospitals and we are partnering with the medical group. We all have to complete training so we know how to do this properly. We have even worked with Los Amigos Rehabilitation center in the US.”

Uliana said the organization is also working to create a safehouse for those who are still trying to escape the war.

“We are also helping evacuate people with injuries,” she said. “We are working with a Sweden/German organization who opened a safehouse in Poland. A safehouse is basically a place where we can bring people from Ukraine and they can stay there for a few days while the organization can establish proper medical care at a hospital or rehabilitation center or just a place to stay. We are helping with the evacuation using our bus and we can drive people to the Polish border or if we have a female driver, we can go inside of Poland.”

Right now she and a few others are helping those who are new to wheelchairs due to war injuries. They teach them how to get around and care for themselves.

The majority of our leaders are in wheelchairs,” she said. “Some of them are out side of Ukraine right now and are working form there. Some are still in Ukraine. Also, a lot of people who we helped are calling us and telling us that they would like to volunteer and help us out as well, so the organization is really growing.”

She said the main problem she and her husband faced while in Bucha was getting access to urinary supplies.

“We are in big need of this, especially that one of the biggest warehouses containing these supplies was located between Bucha and Irpin,” Uliana said.

The organization is asking for help to get those supplies for their patients.

You can help through fundraising or with donations of supplies for urinary problems, bedsore bandages and anti-decubitus pillows,” Uliana said. “Also, if possible, with active wheelchairs.”

Click here to send monetary donations or supplies for those in need.