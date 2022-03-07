JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person.
According to an official statement on JBA’s Facebook, the intruders failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the Main Gate. Security Forces then deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle. Both people fled the vehicle, one was apprehended, and the other remains at large. The base confirms that the person in custody had a weapon, but no shots were fired. Shortly before 7 a.m. the next morning, the one apprehended was identified as a seventeen-year-old boy in a press release by JBA.
As of 3 a.m. Monday morning the Main Gate and Virginia Gate have been reopened to full capacity for base traffic.
