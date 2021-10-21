LIVE: Texas DPS holds fourth briefing on Operation Lone Star

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) will be having a briefing to discuss the ongoing efforts at the border as part of Operation Lone Star.

This will be the fourth briefing held by officials.

DPS South Texas Region Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and TMD Brig. Gen. Monie R. Ulis, Operation Lone Star Commander will be at the briefing.

At the previous briefing, DPS and TMD officials gave an update on the increase in armed individuals near the riverbanks in Starr County.

“This activity we’re seeing on the Mexican side of men that are armed and have body armor, that’s of interest,” said DPS regional director, Victor Escalon.

Escalon said there’s “no doubt” the armed men want to intimidate law enforcement.

Officials also gave an update on the number of migrants and drugs that have been seized since the start of Operation Lone Star in March.

Hours after the third briefing, Gov. Greg Abbott announced more state funding was headed toward efforts to stop drug and people smuggling into Texas.

Abbott’s Public Safety Office announced it would award more than $36.4 million in grants that support the efforts of Operation Lone Star.

Thursday’s briefing is set to begin at 10 a.m.