(KLST/KSAN)– More than 3 million Ukrainian refugees were forced to leave the life they knew to flee to Poland in order to stay alive.

As Poland runs out of space for those seeking shelter, one woman shares her story.

Yevheniia is a mother originally from Donetsk. When the bombing started in Ukraine, she fled to Kyiv. War seemed to follow her there, so she escaped to Kharkiv before being forced to leave her country to seek safety in Poland.

“While we were still in Kharkiv, we spent most of the time trapped in our underground parking garage. Yevheniia said. “We could hear everything. The walls were shaking, our kids, the kids of my friend as well as my child, they could hear and feel everything. My friend’s youngest child kept putting his hands together and saying “we are all going to die.”

Yevheniia said she knows she is one of the lucky ones, because not only did she escape, but she had somewhere to go. She is living in an apartment for the next few months thanks to family friends and the company she works for is still helping with what they can. She said most of the people fleeing Ukraine don’t have either.

“Try to understand” Yevheniia said. “When people are moving, a lot of people, including me, we had to move to Poland. The majority are women with kids, who are not able to work right now. Also, some people may have had some savings, but many do not. What are they supposed to do? They don’t know how long all of this is going to last. “

Yevheniia said she wants the world to take off the blindfold put on by Russian propaganda.

“I want people to hear me” Yevheniia said. “When you watch the news, and you hear Russia claim that they are only shooting and targeting specific object. It is not true. There is no street, home, or area of the city that hasn’t been touched, at least in Kharkiv. I didn’t feel safe anywhere.”

Yevheniia said she believes there will be peace in her country and hopes to one day move back home.