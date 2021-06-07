Moving What Matters – Thank a Trucker

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – Salt Lake City, Utah) The importance of getting products in the hands of people has been highlighted by the pandemic. In this episode of Utah Success Stories, I got to visit with people that deliver what matters – truckers.

Meet Bill Zapor, a million-mile trucker for Utah based ShipEx. We sat together in the cab of his new green trucked wrapped with US flag graphics. Bill told me; “I’m getting to that age I’ll go do a kid dream. Big boy playing with big boy toys. I thought I’d go drive a truck and drive it across the country and see what that’s like. It turned out to be fun.”

Trucks move over seventy percent of the nation’s freight by weight. What you may not realize is the importance of what is in some of those trucks.

Monique Dacumos, the Manager of Recruiting for ShipEx explained; “We deliver what matters. With ShipEx, during the pandemic a lot of drivers were sitting. We are essential. We deliver a lot of medical supplies, that is our main customer, is medical pharmaceutical supplies.”

The trucking industry typically pays driver per mile. ShipEx is doing things differently.

Monique gave me some details; “ShipEx was the first to invent a true salary. Our drivers are paid anytime they are sitting including their home time with no fine print. A lot of drivers have bought their first home with us, because banks now look at them not having the up and down fluctuating paycheck.”

We talked about safety as well as work/life balance. It was interesting to hear more about the company’s philosophy; “It’s not the driver’s fault that the truck broke down. It’s not the drivers fault that weather has them delayed or the shipper has them delayed. Also, their home time is important. So we want the drivers to come back feeling refreshed. So we pay them on their home time so they can take their home time relaxing and not stressing about being paid;” she said.

Drivers and their pets get to choose from a candy- colored fleet of new trucks

I got a tour of the facilities and noticed a number of wrapped trucks supporting a cause such as breast cancer, autism, and military veterans. Come to find out that the company works with drivers to have their trucks wrapped so they can express that and display that for everyone to see.

That ability to express themselves isn’t lost on their drivers.

Bill, who is a veteran, got emotional when I asked him what it meant to drive his customized truck; “My father was one of those who passed away from injuries received in active duty. He is a reflection of so many other people and friends that I knew and people that I served with that have given so much and their families have given so much for the many freedoms that we enjoy. So that is why I wear this hat. That is why I drive this truck.”

