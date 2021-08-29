(KXAN) — Exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina hit the city of New Orleans, Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday as the strongest storm to hit Louisiana on record.

Its devastating effects could extend to some parts of Texas.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for parts of New Orleans residents living outside the levee protection. For the rest of the city, evacuation is voluntary.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put storm resources at the ready on Friday, and told southeast and east Texans to prepare for potential heavy rain, flooding, high winds, and potential extended power outages in the event that Hurricane Ida moves west.

The following live blog will be updated as KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans and photojournalist Frank Martinez monitor the storm and its impact.

Stay with KXAN, KXAN.com and if you don’t have it already, download our free KXAN Weather App for forecast updates as we gather new information over the coming days. Interests along the upper Texas coast should stay hurricane-aware just in case.

1:45 p.m. Sunday

KXAN Weather Chief David Yeomans reports hurricane-force winds in Houma, Louisiana — about an hour and a half outside of New Orleans. The most tumultuous parts of the storm are just miles away.

12:05 p.m. Sunday

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane at around noon Sunday, CNN reports. Landfall happened near Port Fourchon, Louisiana with winds of up to 150 mph.

11 a.m. Sunday

KXAN Weather Chief David Yeomans reports 50 mph winds in Houma, Louisiana — about an hour and a half outside of New Orleans. Hurricane Ida should begin picking up even more very soon.

9 a.m. Sunday

8 a.m. Sunday

The storm is only seven miles away from being Category 5 (155 mph). Aside from Laura last year, the National Hurricane Center predicts it will be the strongest hurricane since 1856 to hit Louisiana. Winds will be tornado-strength for hours, KXAN’s Weather team explains.

The damage could also very likely be “an ecological disaster,” KXAN Weather Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explained from Houma, Louisiana. Oil ports and tanks along the coast of Louisiana could cause extreme damage to the terrain.

7 a.m. Sunday

Ida is still moving at 150 mph, but the storm is now projected to reach 155 mph, just two mph shy of Category 5.

8 p.m. Saturday

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans and photojournalist Frank Martinez are south of New Orleans in Cocodrie, Louisiana — at the door step of the Gulf of Mexico.

Local law enforcement told Yeomans that water may be 10 to 15-feet high in this area Sunday as Ida makes landfall.

See the latest on this Category 2 storm in the video above.

6 p.m. Saturday

KXAN’s crew is Houma, Louisiana, which is expected to be near the eye of Hurricane Ida once it makes landfall on the Louisiana coast.

The streets of Houma were mostly empty — as were the gas stations in the city.

4 p.m. Saturday

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans has arrived in New Orleans. A hefty portion of the departure board at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport shows canceled flights.

Yeomans noted that most shops and restaurants are closed inside of the airport.

Departure board at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 28, 2021. (Photo: David Yeomans/KXAN)

2 p.m. Saturday

In Louisiana, traffic stalled in Lake Charles as drivers headed west toward the Texas border on Interstate 10.

Traffic in Lake Charles before Hurricane Ida landfall. Photo: KXAN Photojournalist Frank Martinez

Traffic in Lake Charles before Hurricane Ida landfall. Photo: KXAN Photojournalist Frank Martinez

1 p.m. Saturday

KXAN Photojournalist Frank Martinez didn’t even make it to Louisiana before seeing traffic build up along his route.

As he drove east from Austin, he saw heavy traffic built up on I-10 in Beaumont.

(KXAN/Photojournalist Frank Martinez)

(KXAN/Photojournalist Frank Martinez)

Heavy traffic buildup along I-10 in Louisiana could also be seen around noon from Texas Department of Transportation’s cameras.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has been asking Texas residents to be prepared as southeast and eastern portions of the state could experience high winds associated with the storm’s landfall.