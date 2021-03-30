LIVE: Texas House members hold press conference during visit to the Southern Border

Some Texas House members will be visiting McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs

Watch the press conference live here:

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Several Texas House members took a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas on Tuesday.

Congressman Jodey Arrington and Rep. Brian Babi will lead a Texas Congressional Delegation trip to assess the partisan divide in how the Biden administration is responding to the migrant situation from McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs, Texas.

Members will meet with local stakeholders such as local law enforcement, landowners, small business owners, and health care providers; visit with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials, the Maritime Boundary Line off the coast of Corpus Christi, the McAllen Drug Enforcement Administration district office, visit the border wall, the Port of Entry at Laredo, and the Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility.

Former Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan, former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan, and President of National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd will be joining members on the trip.

Last week, Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.

Together, the lawmakers condemned the Biden administration for the events occurring with migrants at the southern border.

Senator Cornyn echoed that sentiment at a press conference and stated this situation has put a strain on Border Patrol officials as well as migrants who are being contained in closed areas.

President Joe Biden was repeatedly pressed to defend his migration policy along the border with Mexico. He said the increase in migration was cyclical.