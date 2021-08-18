U.S. Senator John Cornyn calls on Biden to drop arbitrary deadline on Afghanistan

‘The President should make clear we will not leave until every single American citizen is out. He has a chance to get one thing about this debacle right and I hope he takes it.’

WASHINGTON– U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the Biden Administration would not commit to evacuating Americans in Afghanistan after the self-imposed deadline of August 31:

“The President should abandon this arbitrary and dangerous deadline immediately. What happens when all Americans haven’t been evacuated by August 31st?”

“The President should make clear we will not leave until every single American citizen is out. He has a chance to get one thing about this debacle right and I hope he takes it.”

Courtesy: Office of Senator John Cornyn