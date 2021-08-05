I-14 through San Angelo? Amendment to infrastructure bill brings it closer to reality

WASHINGTON — A San Angelo Interstate might be one step closer after the U.S. Senate approved an amendment to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package that expands the congressional designation of Interstate 14 across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

According to a statement issued by the Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, the amendment, introduced by Senator Ted Cruz (R, TX) and Raphael Warnock (D, GA) was “approved by all 10 senators along the corridor which runs from Midland-Odessa, Texas to Augusta, Georgia.”

“We expect that the Senate infrastructure package will be voted on soon and sent to the House for

consideration. It appears the momentum is in place to get this passed and signed by the President,” said

John Thompson, chairman of the I-14/Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition.

“I applaud my Senate colleagues for supporting this bipartisan amendment to designate future

Interstate-14 across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, so we can begin the necessary

work to upgrade this road system and connect strategic military installations across our states,” said

Senator Cruz. “I am grateful to Sen. Warnock for joining me in leading this effort to ensure Texans and

Georgians have the crucial infrastructure they deserve and reap the benefits of the economic

development and growth that come along with it.”

“This planned route would connect military installations across Georgia and drive economic

opportunities to our rural communities,” said Senator Warnock, who said he is proud to have worked together with Senator Cruz to win Senate approval.