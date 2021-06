SAN ANGELO, Texas — U.S. Representative August Pfluger will hold a town hall in Brady on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

According to a statement issued by his office this morning, the meeting will be held at the Heart of Texas Event Center from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

Those who wish to attend can do so at:

Heart of Texas Event Center

804 San Angelo HW

Brady, Texas 76825