AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Marshals will give more details Thursday afternoon on how they caught murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong after she fled the country.

Armstrong, 34, is accused of shooting and killing world class cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson in mid-May in east Austin. Investigators discovered Armstrong used a fraudulent passport to fly from Newark, New Jersey to Costa Rica just one week after the murder. That’s where she was found on June 29, U.S. Marshals said.

When she was arrested, U.S. Marshals said her appearance had changed, with her hair being chopped down to shoulder-length and dyed brown.

This past Saturday, Armstrong landed back in Texas and was booked into the Harris County Jail. She was then transferred to the Travis County Jail Tuesday. Jail records show she’s being held on a $3.5 million bond.

Images of Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, provided by U.S. Marshals, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Department

Armstrong also faces a misdemeanor theft charge, jail records said, as well as a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to U.S. Marshals.

Thursday’s press conference will take place at 3 p.m. at the federal courthouse on Fifth Street in Austin. U.S. Marshals will be joined by its Lone Star Fugitive Task Force team as well as local law enforcement.

The press conference will be streamed in this story and on Facebook.