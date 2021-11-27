U.S. Marines collect donations for Toys for Tots

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Having presents on Christmas morning is a luxury that not every child receives but members of the Marine Corps have teamed up with Toys for Tots to ensure every child has a gift from Santa.

“Today is our second 10 hour donation drive,” said coordinator of San Angelo Toys for Tots, Gypsy Serna. “The marines are out in full force collecting toys, collecting monetary donations and were doing this for all the children in the 13 counties that were looking to help out this year.”

The Marines took to street corners and store fronts for more than 8,500 children across the Concho Valley. They hope to provide a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children for Christmas this year.

For a Marine like Dylan Thompson, giving back to the community is full circle for him especially around the holidays.

“I was once in this position before. One time, I didn’t have any presents so I just had family around. You know, its always good to have family but family and presents, that’s a double whammy for me,” said Thompson.

They will host another donation drive on December 11th in the Hobby Lobby parking lot on Southwest Boulevard. Next weekend, they have a slue of events lined up in an effort to keep the collections going.

“Next week we’ve got a clay shoot going on, we’ve got a dog tournament going on, and we’ll also be at the night parade with Santa, so, yeah we are busy, busy elves,” said Serna.

This is crunch time as they collect as many toys as they can but if you are in need of toys for your children this year, don’t hesitate to apply because the application process has not closed.