Tyler police responding to gunshots in area of Walmart on Hwy 64, witnesses report ‘heavy police presence’

by: Sue Necessary

UPDATE (7:17 p.m.): Police say no one was injured in the shooting and the store has been cleared.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are responding to reports of gunfire at the Walmart on Hwy 64W.

Witnesses have reported “a heavy police presence” at the store, and several have reported hearing gunshots.

A shop owner in the Walmart shopping complex says Walmart has been evacuated.

This is a developing situation. KETK has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as more details become available.

people running out at walmart on 64 screaming gunshots!

Posted by Joel Alvarado on Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Video from Joel Alvarado via Facebook

