Tyler police responding to gunshots in area of Walmart on Hwy 64, witnesses report ‘heavy police presence’

UPDATE (7:17 p.m.): Police say no one was injured in the shooting and the store has been cleared.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are responding to reports of gunfire at the Walmart on Hwy 64W.

Witnesses have reported “a heavy police presence” at the store, and several have reported hearing gunshots.

A shop owner in the Walmart shopping complex says Walmart has been evacuated.

