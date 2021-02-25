TxDOT’s Project celebration PSA competition

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Transportation is holding the Project Celebration PSA competition to get Texas teens involved in making the roads safer. High School seniors are asked to create a 30-second video informing their peers about the dangers of things like texting while driving, drunk driving, distracted driving, and more.



This competition not only gets important messages out to the community and saves lives, but it also gives back to the top three winning senior classes. For the first place winner, there’s a prize of $2,000 that can be used for anything that goes back to the seniors at that highschool.



Mona Lisa Didelot says that this is an important project because it gives students a chance to do the research for themselves while also letting others know of the dangers that come visit unsafe driving. The competition is taking entries until March 1st, then judging will begin on March 5th.



For more information on TxDot’s Project Celebration or the PSA Competition, visit https://www.txdot.gov/driver/safety/project-celebration.html