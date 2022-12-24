SAN ANGELO, Texas — As the gifts get opened at festivities begin, the drinks can start to flow and TxDOT warns that drinking and getting behind the wheel can be the most dangerous part of the holidays. On the Christmas and New Years’ weekends last year, the San Angelo district of TxDOT saw 170 DUI crashes that resulted in 11 fatalities.

Karen Threlkeld, the public information officer for the San Angelo district says, “Typically this Christmas weekend and New Year’s weekend we see a dramatic increase statewide in the amount of alcohol related crashes that occur and also arrests that are made.”

The holiday campaign titled “Drive Sober, No Regrets” is just one of the campaigns under TxDOT’s umbrella “End the Streak”.

Threlkeld says that this holiday season to look out for yourselves and each other. To learn more about TxDOT’s initiatives visit https://www.txdot.gov/