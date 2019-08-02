TXDoT traffic signal maintenance at Loop 306 and Southwest Blvd

SAN ANGELO, TX – TXDoT crews performed maintenance on the traffic signal for the Loop 306 and Southwest Blvd. intersection on Friday afternoon, August 2.

Residents via the Nextdoor app for the southwest San Angelo neighborhood reported minor traffic delays while the lights were blinking red.

Normal traffic signal operation resumed within minutes, as work continued and crews assessed the performance of the signals.

TXDoT was contacted for further information and we will update this article once it is provided.