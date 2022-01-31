SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation will being treating roads on Tuesday, February 1st to prepare for potential weather conditions across the Concho Valley expected on Wednesday, February 2nd.

“We are preparing this in our yard here in San Angelo,” Karen Threlkeld, Public Information Officer of TxDOT San Angelo said. “We’re preparing our sand and our salt. Our brine trucks to go out tomorrow. Starting on Tuesday, they will start pre-treating all of our roads so please give them space if you see them out there spraying that brine solution on the road that is to help prevent the freezing of the pavement as the storm approaches.”

TxDOT advises drivers to give the brine trucks some space while they are spraying the roadways.